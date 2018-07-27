Golfer hits seagull, suffers the consequences

An unlucky golfer on the Senior Tour drove his ball into an equally unlucky seagull at St Andrews on Thursday.

Mark James, an 18-time European Tour winner, teed off at the iconic 17th at the Old Course, a hole difficult enough as it as. About 100 yards off the tee his ball smashed into a flying seagull…

Unluckiest golf shot of the year? Mark James' tee shot on the famous 17th hole on the Old Course, St Andrews hits a bird before going out of bounds. #SeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/jow7G0YbqN — Staysure Tour (@StaysureTour) July 26, 2018

James’ ball ended up out of bounds and he was forced to play three off the tee. The seagull, or his rotten luck, was clearly on his mind as he went on to make triple bogey seven on the par four and eventually sign for a five over 77.

Golf is hard…