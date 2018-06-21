World Cup songs you should listen to

The FIFA World Cup has always produced music that became big hits like “Waka-Waka”, “Wavin’ Flag” and “Cup of Life”. But let’s hear a few not so mega-hits that aren’t shabby as well as they provide a glimpse on the culture and the spirit of the beautiful game.

Here, in no particular order are seven songs that will definitely set you in the mood for the on-going tournament:

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood (Portugal National Team’s Russia 2018 Song)

Shawn Mendes has Portuguese roots (his father being one) and the song “In My Blood” somewhat reflects the current situation of Selecao Portugal as the team has undeniable talent, especially with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in its ranks, but is not considered as a tournament favourite.

However, the squad just began its campaign with a bang with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick in a draw against Spain and notching a win over Morocco recently with the winning goal courtesy once again of their talisman (as of this writing).

The tone and message of the song just sits perfect at the moment with the status of the national team in the early phase of Russia 2018.

Sergio Ramos and Demarco Flamenco – Otra estrella en tu corazón (Spain National Team’s Russia 2018 Song)

This song is currently racking up views by the millions now due to the star power of Spain and Real Madrid’s defender Sergio Ramos who has a prominent part in the song.

But with the recent controversy regarding La Roja’s team management, suddenly the song provides more meaning and weight as it could serve as a galvanising agent to the team in their bid, despite the recent off the pitch challenges, to win their second World Cup trophy.

R. Kelly ft. Soweto Spiritual Singers – Sign of a Victory (South Africa 2010 World Cup Anthem)

Yes, 2010 produced the “Waka Waka” fever, but this song by R. Kelly which was also an official anthem for South Africa 2010 World Cup, is arguably a more fitting song for the occasion.

Youssou N’Dour & Axelle Red – La cour des grands (France ’98 Official World Cup Song)

This might be a far less famous song compared to its worldwide hit companion, “The Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin for France ’98, but this definitely has a more “world music” feel that captures the spirit of the World Cup and the multi-cultural vibe of its host, France.

Bob Sinclair – Love Generation (Germany 2006 Official World Cup Song)

This particular song saw some significant time in the airwaves but it has been overshadowed by the more popular “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira and Wyclef Jean.

But the message of the song and its happy tune just produces that positive vibe overall that is very much fitting to the FIFA World Cup.

Arlindo Cruz – Tatu Bom de Bola (Brazil 2014 Official Mascot Song)

World Cup 2014 in Brazil had several “official” songs, but this particular mascot song really captured the Brazilian vibe the most and at the same time is definitely pleasing to the ears.

It definitely deserved more airtime during the competition but sadly it was overshadowed by the other massively more popular songs.

New Order – World In Motion (England National Team’s Italia ’90 World Cup Song)

Yeah! Arguably the best of the bunch in this lot, World in Motion by New Order was created as England’s Official World Cup song for Italia ’90.

Cool and edgy, it’s a perfect storm that combined youth pop-culture and English football sub-culture almost perfectly that became an instant classic.

New Order is one of the greats of New Wave and synth-pop genre formed out of the ashes of the iconic Joy Division. To the unfamiliar these two band names possess massive credits in the music sphere which already makes the song legit on its own. Add the English football team’s John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, Paul Gascoigne, Chris Waddle, Steve McMahon, and Des Walker plus the World Cup into the mix, then it’s coolness overload!

The icing on the cake in this now legendary song? England and Liverpool midfielder John Barnes jamming and rapping with the band.

So, that’s the list! Listening to these songs will set you in the mood for the next kick-off.

GET IN!