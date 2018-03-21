Chile player wins penalty with outrageous dive

Football fans have seen some ridiculous dives over the years.

Think Rivaldo in the 2002 World Cup against Turkey.

Or Alberto Gilardino for AC Milan against Celtic in 2007.

Or maybe even Danny Welbeck’s effort against the Rossoneri just last week.

Well, now Chilean player Jean Meneses has taken the art of simulation to a new level with possibly one of the worst dives ever.

Meneses hit the deck in the 85th minute of a Chilean league match between Universidad de Concepcion and Colo Colo at the weekend.

After tussling for the ball with Colo Colo defender Oscar Opazo, Meneses breaks free as Opazo lies on the ground. The defender kicks out his leg, but makes no contact whatsoever with the attacker.

It doesn’t matter though, as Meneses suddenly collapses to the ground in a heap as if he has been shot by a sniper, before rolling around on the ground in fake agony.

What’s worse is that the match officials actually fell for his theatrics and awarded a match-winning penalty.

The converted spot kick gave Universidad a 2-1 win.

He may have got the win, but Meneses is now likely to face punishment from the league after admitting in a post-match interview that he had been “a little crafty”.