Watch: Injured Chelsea star Morata shows off singing skills

A hamstring injury has meant a frustrating lay-off for Alvaro Morata after the striker has made such a promising start to his Premier League career.

But the Chelsea man doesn’t appear to be too down in the dumps after showing off his singing skills while on the streets of London.

Morata’s Italian wife Alice Campello posted a video on Instagram showing the couple enjoying a taxi ride while performing renditions of various songs.

Insieme trasformiamo qualsiasi posto, nel posto più divertente che esiste. Ti amo! ❣️ @alvaromorata A post shared by ALICE (@alicecampello) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

“Together we transform any place in the most fun place that exists. I love you! @alvaromorata,” Campello told her 1.2million Instagram followers.

Morata is unlikely to be making any sweet music on the pitch against basement boys Crystal Palace this weekend, as he continues his injury rehabilitation.

‪I have no time to lose! Working hard towards recovery!? A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Although Morata is back in full training, the trip to Selhurst Park is expected to come too soon for his comeback.

Yet the Spanish international will look to continue where he left off when he eventually returns to action after netting six goals in his first six appearances for Chelsea, following a £58million summer move from Real Madrid.