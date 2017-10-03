Palace fan’s hilarious goal of the month competition

It’s good to see that Crystal Palace fans haven’t lost their sense of humour despite a horrific start to the season.

The Eagles may be rooted to the foot of the Premier League having lost all six games without scoring a goal, but that hasn’t stopped the club’s followers from being able to laugh about their predicament.

And one fan took it upon himself to make the most of the club’s only highlight of September by creating a ‘Goal of the Month’ competition.

Trouble is, the club only scored one goal all month.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Wonder who’s going to win?

Our money’s on Bakary Sako!