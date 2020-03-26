Britney Spears and a 100m hit record? Star claims to have beaten Bolt

“Sometimes I run,” sang Britney Spears, who has now claimed to be faster than sprinter Usain Bolt in an Instagram post.

Oops, Britney Spears has done it again.

Sport may have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but a new 100 metres standard has been set – according to a popstar with knowledge of records.

With the United States observing social distancing due to COVID-19, Britney has seemingly been using her loneliness to improve her 100m time and now has an outrageous claim.

The world record has stood at 9.58 seconds since Usain Bolt’s Berlin dash in 2009, while Florence Griffith-Joyner still boasts the women’s benchmark, her 10.49-second run unsurpassed since 1988.

But Britney, who says her times have steadily been getting stronger, believes she has beaten both – and by a considerable margin, too.

She posted a screenshot of a timer stopped on 5.97 seconds to her Instagram page, explaining her feat.

“Ran my first 5!!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key,” she wrote. “Once I did that, I hit 5!!!!!

“Usually I run 6 or 7. My first try was 9. And now I did it, whoop!!!!! 100-metre dash!!!!!”

Perhaps her supposed achievement will tempt Jamaican great Bolt out of retirement to post just one more time.