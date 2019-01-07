NJPW News: Top star not signing with WWE or All Elite Wrestling

One NJPW star who has made waves over the last calendar year is former WWE NXT Superstar Juice Robinson. Robison is now a 2-time IWGP United States Champion after winning the title back at Wrestle Kingdom 13 from AEW-bound Cody.

There were rumors of WWE’s reignited interest in Robinson in the last few months but we can now confirm that Juice Robison just signed a 3-year deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and despite WWE’s interest, there were never any formal talks between the two parties.

With Kenny Omega leaving NJPW, Juice Robinson will now have the opportunity to cement his place as a top gaijin on the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster.