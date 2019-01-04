Will Ospreay challenged Kota Ibushi for the NEVER Openweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Ospreay said in the lead up to this match that Ibushi has been his dream opponent since he was 15.

The match started at a rapid pace as both men avoided each others offense. They soon started hitting each other with everything they had from moonsaults and dropkicks to trading right hands.

The two men threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other. At one point, with Ibushi tied up in a Tree of Woe, Ospreay slapped and kicked his idol.

The match was brutal and the finish saw Ospreay hit a sidekick to Ibushi’s face followed by an elbow strike and then the Storm Breaker for the win. Will Ospreay leaves Wrestle Kingdom 13 as the new NEVER Openweight Champion.