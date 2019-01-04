Jay White will face Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 13 later today in one of the biggest matches of his career so far. The ‘Switchblade’ spoke to NJPW’s website ahead of the Tokyo Dome show and gave his thoughts on his opponent Okada, how his alliance with Gedo came about and more.

White was asked about his opinion of Okada and a wrestler. He gave Okada props for being one of the best but also reiterated that he was better:

“I know he is good. I don’t dispute him being good. I’ve been in the ring with him as well and upset him so many times now and also was on the same side so, yeah, I know he is good but I just know I’m better. When he defended that belt 12 times, none of those defenses was against me.”

Okada’s longtime friend Gedo turned on his to align with White and Bullet Club OG. He also gave an insight into that situation:

“After G1 CLIMAX Gedo approached me. After I beat Okada at G1 CLIMAX, I think he realized, he saw the opportunity. So he came to me about it and I was already on the same page before even he mentioned it. I can tell what he wanted to do. He came to me after I beat Okada at G1 CLIMAX.”

Switchblade also had a message for the former IWGP Champion ahead of their date in the Tokyo Dome:

“My message to Okada is make sure you focus on me, don’t worry about the fans, what the fans think about you or what the fans think about your match. That’s not what matters, it’s gonna be me and him in the ring. He needs to focus on me. If he wants to stand a chance, he needs to stop overlooking me. That’s my gift to him. You know, I shouldn’t really give that away. It’s gonna help his game plan because it hasn’t been working since. So maybe he should listen to me and maybe, maybe he will make it past 10 minute mark with me. We’ll see. That’s my message to Okada. Focus on me. Nothing else. Don’t overlook me cos I’m gonna beat you again.”

