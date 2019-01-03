Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place in the Tokyo Dome this Friday and will be headlined by IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defending his title against seasoned veteran Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Omega gave an interview to NJPW’s website last month as was asked about his thoughts on headlining the Tokyo Dome show again:

“I feel good. It’s strange to go into a match that’s such a high-profile contest, feeling so much more overpowered than my enemy. I feel like I’m going to wear my little cap, I’m going to have my kazoo and it’s going to be a new year’s party; slapping around a flabby old man. If I’m in the mood, maybe I’ll bend him over my knee and spank his… yeah.”

The IWGP Heavyweight Champion was also asked about his thoughts on Tanahashi ahead of their second singles match:

“I feel like I have given my heart, my soul, all of my passion to this company, but everyone keeps telling me about how Tanahashi’s given up so much. He’s in such terrible shape, so everyone’s supposed to feel sorry for him. The truth is, I am wrestling with actual, real injuries, but I’m still building my body. Do you see my performances? We’re talking 35-minute, 45-minute, 60-minute matches and we’re talking blistering pace – world class athlete. I’m not doing this snooze-fest bulls**t and calling it “Old-school style.” Calling it “New Japan Strong Style” what an excuse, oh my God! The new Tanahashi? It’s the same old Tanahashi. The only difference that I see, it’s that he’s trying to be trickier. Everyone is evolving. I’ve become an inspiration to everyone, and people are trying to follow my lead. Tana just can’t accept that. He wants to be the leader. He wants to do it in his own way. The truth it, it’s not his own way. He’s fighting like a f**king coward. He’s wrestling with tricks, stealing other people’s moves, so many roll-ups…I’ve even seen him cheat and use low-blows! You’re criticizing me for not being a heel?! What are your ******* rules Tana?! You can do whatever you want because you’re the Ace? What a *****!”

Kenny Omega was also asked about his thoughts regarding Tanahashi calling his wrestling style unrefined:

“Here’s the thing, I have this style that can’t be duplicated. It eats Tana up alive, he hates it. Tana speaks to his cult and says, “my style is the true style, it’s the right way!” “Do you remember 15 years ago when I saved the company? That was me! That was me! I’m going to do it again! You still believe me, right? Right? Still?” “Back then, you guys were 35-years old, now your 50, but you still believe right? Please believe in me one more time!” Guess what, these dumb ************* they believe him! Do you remember the story of Noah’s ark? Where he took all of the animals? I’m taking everyone to the next level. Two by f**king two! There’s no room on the ark for Tana or his ******* fans! See you! Bye-bye!”

Kenny Omega faces Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 this Friday. You can check out the full interview HERE.