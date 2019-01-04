NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Match card, Streaming info

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place in the Tokyo Dome on 4th January 2019. Scroll down for Wrestle Kingdom 13 match card and more.
Wrestle Kingdom 13 Match Card
Main card
Kenny Omega vs Hiroshi Tanahashi (for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship)
Chris Jericho vs Tetsuya Naito (for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)
Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White
KUSHIDA vs Taiji Ishimori (for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)
Cody vs Juice Robinson (for the IWGP United States Championship)
Guerrillas of Destiny vs EVIL and SANADA vs The Young Bucks (for the IWGP Tag-Team Championships)
Tomohiro Ishii vs Zack Sabre Jr. (for the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs Roppongi 3K (for the IWGP Jr. Tag-Team Championships)
Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay (for the NEVER Openweight Championship)
Pre-show
Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contenders for NEVER Openweight six-man titles
Wrestle Kingdom 13 start times (main card)
SGT: 4PM
IST: 130PM
US Eastern Time: 3AM
US Pacific Time: 12AM
More on Wrestle Kingdom 13
Gedo turned on friend and ally Kazuchika Okada in the lead up to WK13 to align himself with Jay White and Bullet Club OG. You can check out the history between Okada and Gedo below:
Wrestle Kingdom 13 – Streaming info and where to watch
You can watch Wrestle Kingdom 13 by signing up for New Japan World here.