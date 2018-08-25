Lorenzo tames soaked Silverstone for pole

Jorge Lorenzo finished fastest in a chaotic and wet qualifying session at the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

The session was eclipsed by a pile-up at the the end of the fourth practice session, where a deluge lead to five bikes going off the track at Stowe corner.

Lorenzo and Aleix Espargaro were the first to fall, then Alex Rins jumped off his bike before the corner and fortunately skidded to safety. Tito Rabat joined the group in the gravel but as he was walking away from the incident, Franco Morbidelli lost control and his bike crashed hard into Rabat.

There was a delay to the start of qualifying as Rabat was airlifted to hospital, where it was confirmed he was in a stable condition but had suffered three fractures to his right leg.

Once qualifying got underway, Lorenzo moved to the top of the standings after tip-toeing around Silverstone on his Ducati for a 2m12.001s. First local hopeful Cal Crutchlow then Johann Zarco overtook Lorenzo at the top.

A flying Andrea Dovizioso topped the timesheet just before the chequered flag dropped, but Lorenzo would have the final say, edging his teammate by 0.159.

Zarco improved his time to overtake Crutchlow for third, while riders’ championship leader Marc Marquez will start from fifth on Sunday.

Qualifying results:

1 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 2’10.155

2 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2’10.314 0.159

3 Johann Zarco Yamaha 2’10.439 0.284

4 Cal Crutchlow Honda 2’10.615 0.460

5 Marc Marquez Honda 2’11.083 0.928

6 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 2’11.317 1.162

7 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 2’11.495 1.340

8 Bradley Smith KTM 2’11.514 1.359

9 Jack Miller Ducati 2’12.173 2.018

10 Alex Rins Suzuki 2’12.504 2.349

11 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 2’12.514 2.359

12 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2’13.504 3.349

13 Franco Morbidelli Honda 2’13.945 (Q1) 3.790

14 Scott Redding Aprilia 2’14.171 4.016

15 Thomas Luthi Honda 2’14.198 4.043

16 Dani Pedrosa Honda 2’14.866 4.711

17 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2’15.141 4.986

18 Loris Baz KTM 2’15.299 5.144

19 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2’15.377 5.222

20 Karel Abraham Ducati 2’15.721 5.566

21 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 2’16.106 5.951

22 Xavier Simeon Ducati 2’16.451 6.296

23 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 2’16.483 6.328