Marquez tops soaking wet FP2 in Spielberg

Honda ace Marc Marquez topped a weather-hit second practice session for the Austrian MotoGP on Friday afternoon.

A torrential downpour very nearly threatened to call off proceedings altogether, but most of the riders would eventually take to the track following a 15-minute delay at the start.

Alex Rins was the first rider to brave the conditions for Suzuki, before being followed by Monster Yamaha Tech3’s Johann Zarco.

Aprilia’s Scott Redding set the early pace before the majority of the riders headed out with just half the session remaining.

And there was little surprise when Marquez emerged as the quickest man on the track, a 1m 33.995s putting him a full half-second ahead of Redding, who held onto second place.

The times were well down on those set in the dry morning conditions, however, meaning Movistar Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi was unable to force his way into the top 10 that automatically progress to Q2, having managed just 11th in the morning.

Danilo Petrucci was third fastest in the wet on the Pramac Ducati ahead of factory duo Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso, who went quickest in FP1.

Red Bull KTM rider Bradley Smith was sixth ahead of Rins and Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Rossi completed the top ten.

Times

1 Marc Marquez Honda 1’33.995

2 Scott Redding Aprilia 1’34.538 0.543

3 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1’34.981 0.986

4 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1’35.488 1.493

5 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1’35.514 1.519

6 Bradley Smith KTM 1’35.970 1.975

7 Alex Rins Suzuki 1’35.985 1.990

8 Jack Miller Ducati 1’36.135 2.140

9 Cal Crutchlow Honda 1’36.202 2.207

10 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1’36.327 2.332

11 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1’36.384 2.389

12 Xavier Simeon Ducati 1’36.950 2.955

13 Franco Morbidelli Honda 1’37.105 3.110

14 Tito Rabat Ducati 1’37.296 3.301

15 Johann Zarco Yamaha 1’37.361 3.366

16 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1’37.552 3.557

17 Thomas Luthi Honda 1’37.772 3.777

18 Karel Abraham Ducati 1’37.876 3.881

19 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1’38.072 4.077

20 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1’38.174 4.179

21 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1’38.892 4.897

22 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1’39.349 5.354

23 Dani Pedrosa Honda 1’39.911 5.916