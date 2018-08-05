Dovizioso victorious in Brno

Andrea Dovizioso came out on top in a three-way battle featuring Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo in the Czech Republic on Sunday.



The Italian held off multiple attacks in the latter stages of the race to hold for his second MotoGP victory of the season.



Veteran rider Valentino Rossi made the most promising start in the opening lap to lead the race around turn 1. Dovizioso regained the lead before the end of the lap and held firm for seven more.



A resilient Rossi came back to dive down the inside of turn 5 and he stayed in front for three laps until the duo swapped again. The threat of rain remained just that and riders were forced to conserve their tyres in the latter stages, where the race came alive.



Riders’ championship leader Marquez and Cal Crutchlow managed to overtake Rossi and began to put pressure on Dovizioso . Later, Lorenzo joined the party after getting past Crutchlow and eventually Marquez.



The Spaniard continued his charge and was all over the back of Dovizioso, who just managed to hold on for the victory.



The result sees the Ducati rider move to third in the riders’ standings behind Rossi, while Marquez remains on top with a 49 point lead.



Results:

1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 41’07.728

2 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 0.178

3 Marc Marquez Honda 0.368

4 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2.902

5 Cal Crutchlow Honda 2.958

6 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 3.768

7 Johann Zarco Yamaha 6.159

8 Dani Pedrosa Honda 7.479

9 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 7.575

10 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 8.326

11 Alex Rins Suzuki 8.653

12 Jack Miller Ducati 16.549

13 Franco Morbidelli Honda 19.603

14 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 21.381

15 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 23.159

16 Thomas Luthi Honda 27.673

17 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 28.311

18 Karel Abraham Ducati 41.172

19 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 42.411

20 Xavier Simeon Ducati 50.941

Ret Tito Rabat Ducati 13 Laps

Ret Scott Redding Aprilia 16 Laps

Ret Bradley Smith KTM 20 Laps

Ret Maverick Viñales Yamaha –

Ret Stefan Bradl Honda –