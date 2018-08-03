Zarco leads Dovizioso in FP1

Johann Zarco edged out Andrea Dovizioso in the dying embers of MotoGP’s first free practice session at Brno, Czech Republic, on Friday.

It was defending champion Marc Marquez who dominated the opening stages of the session, until Dovizioso unseated the Spaniard in the 20th minute with a blistering 1m56.720s, which would remain his quickest effort.

It looked as if the Ducati rider would take the session but a flying Zarco had other ideas, piping Dovizioso at the post, edging the Italian by just 0.074s.

#MotoGP FP1 🏁@JohannZarco1 jumps to the top of times on his final flying lap! 🔥 He heads @AndreaDovizioso and @marcmarquez93, with less than a second covering the top 13! 👊#CzechGP pic.twitter.com/FarKqN9EOs — MotoGP™🇨🇿🏁 (@MotoGP) August 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Marquez seemed to lack pace as he could not improve on his opening 20 minutes with his Honda.

The surprise package of the opening practice was undoubtedly Alvaro Bautista, who slotted in fourth fastest just less than two tents off the pace.

Nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi, who is looking to break the 6000 point barrier this weekend, was fifth fastest on the factory Yamaha.

Andrea Iannone, Dani Pedrosa and Stefan Bradl – who is making just his second appearance at MotoGP level – rounded out the top eight.

FP1 results:

1 Johann Zarco Yamaha 16 1’56.647

2 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 16 1’56.720 0.073

3 Marc Marquez Honda 18 1’56.828 0.181

4 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 17 1’56.831 0.184

5 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 16 1’56.888 0.241

6 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 17 1’57.079 0.432

7 Dani Pedrosa Honda 17 1’57.289 0.642

8 Stefan Bradl Honda 18 1’57.291 0.644

9 Jack Miller Ducati 17 1’57.321 0.674

10 Tito Rabat Ducati 17 1’57.325 0.678

11 Cal Crutchlow Honda 17 1’57.386 0.739

12 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 14 1’57.426 0.779

13 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 15 1’57.428 0.781

14 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 18 1’57.764 1.117

15 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 18 1’57.938 1.291

16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 18 1’58.027 1.380

17 Alex Rins Suzuki 16 1’58.032 1.385

18 Pol Espargaro KTM 16 1’58.098 1.451

19 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 18 1’58.114 1.467

20 Thomas Luthi Honda 16 1’58.226 1.579

21 Bradley Smith KTM 15 1’58.238 1.591

22 Franco Morbidelli Honda 16 1’58.299 1.652

23 Kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 15 1’58.497 1.850

24 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 15 1’58.635 1.988

25 Karel Abraham Ducati 13 1’59.052 2.405

26 Xavier Simeon Ducati 14 1’59.863 3.216