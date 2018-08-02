Marquez taking nothing for granted at Brno

Marc Marquez may have a great record at Brno and a huge lead in the MotoGP riders championship, but the Spaniard is taking nothing for granted this weekend.

In five premier class races in the Czech Republic, Marquez has two wins, one second and one third place. His only off-podium finish being a fourth in 2014.

The reigning champion heads into the 100th race of his remarkable MotoGP career looking for a 41st win, while bidding to extend his forty-six point lead over second placed Valentino Rossi.

Despite looking odds on for a fifth championship as the second half of the season begins, the 25-year old Honda rider said he tries not to think about his lead.

“I’ll go to Brno not thinking about the advantage in the Championship, as if we were all still at the beginning, on zero points,” said Marquez. “The target for Sunday is to try and win, but if the situation won’t allow it, we’ll manage to get the best result possible.”

“We had a good test at Brno and we’re coming off of wins at two very different races, one an all-out battle and one more tactical, so we arrive in Brno in a confident mood.

“It was also good to enjoy a few days of vacation to recharge the batteries and prepare for the second half of the season, which will still be very long with 10 races to go, and not easy at all.

“Our rivals are riding fast at every circuit and in every situation, so we must understand and plan the best strategy each time.

“We’re working very well with the team and the HRC engineers, and we must continue that trend.”

