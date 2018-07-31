Rossi: The romance is gone

As MotoGP action returns this weekend, Valentino Rossi has reflected on how the sport has changed since he became a professional MotoGP rider way back in 2002.

Rossi has been racing in the MotoGP World Championship since 2002. Since then he has won seven championships and 89 races.

At 39-years-old, he is still competing and currently occupies second in this year’s championship – trailing Marc Marquez by 46 points.

Having represented three different manufacturers throughout his career and having tasted success and failure in equal measure, Rossi is well placed to comment on how the sport has changed over the years.

Speaking in the build-up to the Czech Republic Grand Prix this weekend, Rossi explained that MotoGP racing has become more scientific and less romantic in recent times. He also said the sport was more competitive than ever.

“I think one of the biggest differences compared to 15 years ago is that now we are always very close during the practice,” Rossi told Crash.

“I think that compared to 15 years ago, the level of professionalism of the sport has raised a lot.

“Now, the team but especially the riders, try to work in all the small details.

“You try to learn, try to understand corner-by-corner, braking-by-braking.

“15 years ago it was more romantic! You would ride your bike, have your feeling.

“But it is not like this now, you have to work more. Maybe it is a bit more boring!

“I think this is one of the biggest differences, but it is good for the championship.”

Rossi will be hoping for race win number 90 this weekend and if the electronics on his Yamaha can deliver, there is no reason why he cannot speed to glory.

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories