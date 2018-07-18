Vinales vows to improve himself

Maverick Vinales is striving to develop a smoother riding style in case the electronic settings on his bike don’t become better.

Vinales and Valentino Rossi are not trailing Championship leader, Marc Marquez, because the Yamaha MotoGP engine lacks power.

Rather, they are struggling to compete with the Spaniard on a regular basis because of the manner in which that power is delivered.

Speaking after the German MotoGP, Vinales explained that the bike struggles in the initial stages of races.

“The real problem is that in the first laps we have a major lack of grip,” said Vinales.

“At the start of the race it was like using used tyres, the bike slid a lot.

“It seems I had more grip on the 16th lap than on the first lap with the new tyre. It’s always been like this, except for the races I won last year. Maybe I need to weigh a few kilos more!”

Vinales believes if his team are not able to workout a solution, he might just have to find a way to be better himself.

“In the end, we have nothing that could make the bike sweeter,” he continued.

“We have so much power but it’s delivered in a brutal way. The rear tyre slides a lot.

“I’m trying to improve my riding style because if the improvements in electronics does not come, I’ll have to make the difference [myself], so I’m very focused on that.”

