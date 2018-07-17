Iannone critical of Espargaro after crash

Andrea Iannone did not mince his words when describing Pol Espargaro’s actions that led to a crash on the first lap of the German Moto GP race on Sunday.

Espargaro clipped the back of Iannone’s Suzuki while running on the inside line of Turn 3 on lap one, which led to the KTM rider crashing and collecting Alex Rins (also of Suzuki) in the process.

Iannone was forced wide and fell to 18th after starting eighth on the grid.

Suzuki’s day could not be saved as Iannone finished 12th while Rins never completed the race.

Espargaro was investigated for the incident but no penalty was awarded.

“We lost the race because I think Pol Espargaro doesn’t think a lot in the first three corners,” said Iannone.

“[He] maybe started strong and it’s okay when the rider tries to recover the position, but with intelligence and his head.

“On Turn 3, we don’t have space. He arrived and when he changed directions, staying completely on the kerb, without the line, it’s unbelievable.

“I’ve heard the sound of the bike, and I start to pick up the bike a little bit because I expected contact. For this I saved a crash, but I lost more than 10 positions. On this track, it’s really difficult to recover.”

Rins added that if carelessness like that goes unpunished, the sport will become a very dangerous one.

“If we are going like this and the big boys on race direction don’t stop this, finally it will be chaos,” he fumed.

Suzuki occupy fifth position in the Teams’ standings.

