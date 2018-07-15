Marquez makes it nine in a row at the Sachsenring

Marc Marquez earned his ninth consecutive win at the Sachsenring in Saxony on Sunday as he extended his lead in the World Championship to 46 points.

Marquez started on pole, but found himself behind Jorge Lorenzo and Danilo Petrucci into Turn 1 as they came flying out the blocks.

Petrucci struggled to maintain his early pace and slipped behind Marquez on the fourth lap before Rossi dived under him at Turn 1 in the ninth.

Lorenzo’s lead would not last much longer, as Marquez closed a half-second gap before taking him on the side on the 13th.

Lorenzo then fell behind Rossi, who took him at Turn 10 when he ran wide and lost the front end.

Rossi then set his sights on his foe and lay down a marker with his 18th lap that was the fastest of the day at that point.

Marquez responded well though and did not give the Italian an inch for the remainder of the race with a clinical ride over the final 11 laps.

Marquez has now won on the track every year since 2010, stretching back to his time at 125 cc. He is now well on his way to a third consecutive Championship heist.

Behind Marquez and Rossi, Lorenzo’s struggles with tyre degradation saw him slip down the leader board while Vinales snatched third with two laps to go.

