Marquez out for more success in Germany

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez heads to one of his favourite circuits this weekend looking to extend his already healthy lead at the top of the standings.

The Spaniard heads into Sunday’s German MotoGP at Sachsenring having won his last eight races at the circuit, a run that stretches back to 2010.

The Repsol Honda rider and teammate Dani Pedrosa have dominated the track in recent years, making the podium together three times, in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Pedrosa’s most recent MotoGP victory in Germany came in 2012, while he also won there in 2007, 2010 and 2011.

Marquez is also looking for back-to-back wins after victory at Assen last time out, a triumph that put him on 140 points, 41 points ahead of second placed Valentino Rossi.

“The victory we scored at Assen was important because it was a race where it was incredibly easy to make a mistake, but instead we were able to increase our advantage in the championship,” he said.

“Now we go to a very different circuit where we’re normally very strong, but every year is different.”

“Weather could play an important role, as we’ve seen in the past: if it’s rainy or mixed, everything will change very quickly and you must be ready,” he added.

“So we’ll see. We’ll go there and try to find our level and be strong from the start of the weekend. Then on Sunday we’ll try and fight for the podium again.”

