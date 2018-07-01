Marquez wins thrilling race in Assen

Marc Marquez stretched his lead at the top of the MotoGP standings on Sunday with a stunning late charge to claim another victory in the Dutch GP at Assen.

Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Andrea Dovizioso, and Valentino Rossi jostled for the lead toward the end of the race before the reigning champion pulled away over the final three laps to claim his fourth victory of the season.

Alex Rins made a late charge to grab second place while Vinales rounded off the podium with third.

The win saw Marquez (140 points) move 41 points clear at the top of the championship race after eight rounds, with Rossi in second place on 99 points. Vinales is in third with 93.

The race got off to a stunning start as Jorge Lorenzo stormed to second place from 10th on the grid as the riders exited the Strubben.

Lorenzo then snuck past Marquez and into the lead, which he held for several laps as Marquez got into a battle with Rossi, Dovizioso, Rins and Vinales for second place.

The Ducati rider, who had so far avoided the tussle for second, began to fade around the 15-lap mark, leaving teammate Dovizioso, Marquez and the rest of the leading pack to fight it out for the win.

The lead then changed hands several times over the next few laps before Marquez regained a lead he would not diminish on lap 22, as he streaked away from the challengers to win by 2.269 seconds over Rins, who snuck past Vinales on the final lap.

Vinales took third, just a tenth of a second ahead of Dovizioso, while Rossi held off the challenge of Cal Crutchlow to finish in fifth place.

Results:

1 Marc Marquez Honda 41’13.863

2 Alex Rins Suzuki 2.269

3 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 2.308

4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2.422

5 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2.963

6 Cal Crutchlow Honda 3.876

7 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 4.462

8 Johann Zarco Yamaha 7.001

9 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 7.541

10 Jack Miller Ducati 13.056

11 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 14.255

12 Pol Espargaro KTM 15.876

13 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 15.986

14 Scott Redding Aprilia 16.019

15 Dani Pedrosa Honda 16.043

16 Tito Rabat Ducati 16.416

17 Bradley Smith KTM 29.073

18 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 33.824

19 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 34.037

20 Thomas Luthi Honda 47.853

Did not finish:

Danilo Petrucci Ducati 9 laps

Xavier Simeon Ducati 9 laps

Karel Abraham Ducati 15 laps

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories