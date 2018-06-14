Marquez happy to be racing at ‘home’

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez heads to this weekend’s home Catalunya MotoGP round, hoping to get back to winning ways after failing to get points last time out at Mugello.

Marquez sits on the top of the MotoGP rider standings 23 points ahead of second-placed Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi.

The 25-year-old Marquez, who has four MotoGP World Championship titles (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), told reporters that he is always happy when racing at his home circuit.

“I’m very happy anytime we race at home, in front of our fans, and I hope to give them an exciting race on Sunday, as that special atmosphere always gives you extra energy,” Marquez said.

“We had a good test in Catalunya a few weeks ago, when we also had the chance to check out the layout, in particular, the final section, which has been revised.

“I think they also did a really good job with the resurfacing: the tarmac now has very good grip and is very nice to ride on, even if the F1 cars are already starting to affect it by creating bumps at some of the braking points.

“The kerbs are still one of the track’s most challenging aspects; the inside kerbs are very high, and it’s a bit difficult to adapt your riding style to that. That said, it’s a nice track and we’ll try to make the best of it and fight for the podium again.”

