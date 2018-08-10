There has been no shortage of wonderful drives this Formula 1 season, but there have been a handful of drivers who have produced absolutely spectacular performances.

Here are five drivers who have impressed us the most over the course of the first half of the season.

5. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Championship position: 2nd; Points 189

Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari have looked like the pair to beat for majority of the season thus far.

Both parties should arguably be leading the driver and constructor championships but small mistakes from both ends have handed the lead to Hamilton and Mercedes.

The German was unbeatable at Bahrain and Canada. In Australia and England, he did well to maximise the opportunities made available to him.

Unfortunately for the Ferrari driver, it is his mistakes rather than his triumphs that have left the biggest impact. A lock up in Baku, unnecessary contact in France and a self inflicted crash in Germany have cost him dearly.

Vettel has shown four times previously that he has the skills to win a championship. If he stops these mistakes then there is no question that the title fight will go down to the wire.

4. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Championship position: 13th; Points 26

Pierre Gasly did not arrive in Formula 1 with the hype and fanfare that Charles Leclerc did but the Frenchman has shown that he too can be the real deal.

He has maximised his Toro Rosso Honda package whenever possible. In Bahrain, just the second race of the season, he produced an astonishing drive to finish 4th. At the Hungarian Grand Prix he was the only driver not to get lapped by the leaders.

5 months ago, Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull seat would certainly have been filled by Carlos Sainz, but the fact that Helmut Marko is considering Gasly shows just what good a job this young 22 year old has done.

3. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

Championship position: 8th; Points 45

One of the most consistent performers of the season has to be Kevin Magnussen. From the very first race in Australia, the Dane has been outperforming his more experienced and decorated teammate Romain Grosjean.

He has out qualified his teammate 9-3 and outraced him 8-3 (both drivers failed to finish the Australian Grand Prix).

The Haas driver has bagged two fifth and sixth place finishes, which has contributed significantly to Haas’s points tally of 66.

While Grosjean’s series of poor performances has put his in future in doubt, Kevin Magnussen has never looked more certain, comfortable and confident.

2. Charles Leclerc, Sauber

Championship position: 15th; Points 13

He had a shaky start to the season, but when Charles Leclerc arrived in Baku he was a changed man.

Instead of getting the car to suit him, he realised that it was far more effective for him to change to suit the car.

The Monegasque has excelled on Saturdays, delivering stunning qualifying laps to make regular Q2 and Q3 appearances.

At a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he kept his cool to bring his Sauber home in sixth place and score his first points of the season. The Formula 1 rookie is able to hold his own on the track even when battling the likes of Fernando Alonso.

It is no doubt that Charles Leclerc has a bright future in the sport. He is still learning and growing, which is why Sauber is the perfect place for him at the moment.

1. Lewis Hamilton,Mercedes

Championship position: 1st; Points 213

It took awhile for the reigning world champion to get his mojo back, but once he did Lewis Hamilton has looked like a man on a championship mission.

Hamilton’s drive at the German Grand Prix proved that he is worth his $51 million per year contact. The Briton started down in 14th but produced what he himself called the ‘drive of his life’ to win the race after Sebastian Vettel self-imploded.

The 33 year old’s qualifying lap in the wet at the Hungaroring underlined his title as the rain maestro yet again.

Hamilton is a driver who thrives under pressure and enjoys overcoming adversity.

History has shown that his performances only get better as the season goes on. This bodes well for the Briton’s ‘fight for five’ as he will already enter the second half of the season with a 24 point lead.