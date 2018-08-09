Haas to ‘study’ driver line up after summer break

Romain Grosjean could learn his fate after the summer break with Guenther Steiner saying that’s when Haas will look at their 2019 driver line up.

Grosjean is a man under pressure after one mistake too many this season.

The Frenchman has crashed more often than most including one behind the Safety Car in Baku and then causing a multi-car pile up at the start of this Spanish GP.

His adventures have reflected in the points with Grosjean on 21 while his team-mate Kevin Magnussen has 45 to his name.

His troubled season has led to speculation that this year could be Grosjean’s last with Haas.

Steiner says they won’t be rushed into making a decision.

“I don’t want to talk about the future,” the team boss told France’s Auto Hebdo.

“We will study this question after the summer break.

“We have not made any decisions.

“I have a lot of respect for Romain on a human level.

“Who would have taken the risk of joining us three years ago? He believed in us and our project.”

