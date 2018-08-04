Norris waiting for Alonso to decide his future

Lando Norris admits his future is up in the air and will likely remain so until Fernando Alonso announces his plans for next season.

The double World Champion has been linked to a move to IndyCar for 2019 where he can chase an Indianapolis 500 win, and motor racing’s Triple Crown.

Alonso, though, has dropped a few hints of late that he could stay in Formula 1 racing for McLaren.

However, until such a time as he knows what he is doing, Norris is in the dark about his future.

The Formula 2 racer, who is vying with George Russell for this year’s title, has been linked to Alonso’s seat should he opt to walk away from F1.

“It’s very difficult to say what will happen, especially being in the situation we are right now with no-one really knowing what Fernando wants to do next year,” Norris said.

“Obviously it’d be very nice to be in Formula 1, but at the same time staying with McLaren, maybe it’s better to be saying: ‘I want to be doing these FP1s, have more opportunities to drive in Formula 1’, if there is confirmation that I might be offered a seat in 2020, maybe that’s a better opportunity and a situation to be in.

“Until everyone starts making decisions, I don’t know what to say.”

