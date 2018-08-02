Russell sets the pace with new lap record

George Russell posted a new unofficial lap record at the Hungaroring on Wednesday as he set the pace for Mercedes.

The British youngster was in action on Day Two of the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, the final day of on-track action before the winter break.

Swapping to the hypersoft tyres early in the afternoon, he clocked a 1:15.726 to go quickest before upping that to a 1:15.575.

That handed the Mercedes protege the unofficial lap record at the Budapest track as he was 0.073s faster than Antonio Giovinazzi’s record-breaking time from Tuesday.

Although the morning’s pace-setter Kimi Raikkonen upped his pace in the final minutes of testing to a 1:15.649 the day belonged to Russell.

Red Bull simulator driver Jake Dennis also found pace in the afternoon as he went third fastest ahead of Giovinazzi. The Italian was driving the Sauber C37 on Wednesday.

Nikita Mazepin had a difficult day as he twice brought out the red flags.

The Russian driver stopped out at Turn 13 during the morning’s session and spent some time in the garage before returning to the track in the afternoon.

However, there was more drama, and more red, as he again stopped with the Force India smoking at the exit of Turn 13.

He still finished fifth after improving his time late in the day.

Sixth place went to Robert Kubica as the Polish driver returned to the cockpit of the FW41. His best time for the day was a 1:18.451.

Lando Norris, Artem Markelov and Sean Gelael were next in line ahead of the Toro Rosso race drivers.

Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley completed the timesheet in 10th and 11th places as the team-mate’s spent their time testing for Pirelli.

Times

1. George Russell Mercedes 1m15.575s 115 laps

2. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1m15.649s 131 laps

3. Jake Dennis Red Bull Racing 1m17.012s 131 laps

4. Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber 1m17.558s 120 laps

5. Nikita Mazepin Force India 1m17.748s 51 laps

6. Robert Kubica Williams 1m18.451s 103 laps

7. Lando Norris McLaren 1m18.472s 73 laps

8. Artem Markelov Renault 1m18.496s 108 laps

9. Sean Gelael Toro Rosso Honda 1m19.046s 122 laps

10. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1m19.790s 75 laps

11. Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1m20.221s 67 laps

