Ferrari stay on top in Hungarian test

Ferrari remained the team to beat at the Hungaroring on Wednesday with Kimi Raikkonen setting the pace ahead of Robert Kubica.

Raikkonen, replacing Day One’s pace-setter Antonio Giovinazzi in the Ferrari, topped the timesheet from the green light as he came out firing with a 1:16.502 in the opening hour of testing.

Two hours into the test and the Finn was down to a 1:16.171 and over three seconds quicker than his nearest rival, George Russell in the Mercedes.

Lando Norris took over as Raikkonen’s nearest challenger as he put in a 1:18.768, however, it was Robert Kubica who eventually finished the morning second fastest.

He finally made his mark on the timesheet in the hour prior to lunch.

Although the Williams reserve driver covered 16 laps in the first three hours, he did not set a time in the FW41 until late in the morning, clocking a 1:20.078.

Off Robert goes for some more laps of the Hungaroring! #F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/EnMu5kgrwC — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) August 1, 2018

Using the ultrasoft tyres he brought his time down to a 1:18.451 to finish P2.

Norris fell to third while Sean Gelael, who crashed the Toro Rosso STR13 on Tuesday while testing for Pirelli, was back in action on Day Two as he looked to make amends for his meeting with the Turn 11 barrier.

He was fourth fastest ahead of Russell and Giovinazzi, who was driving the Sauber on Wednesday.

GP3 race winner Nikita Mazepin finished the morning with the seventh best time even though he brought out the red flags.

The Force India test driver stopped out on track at Turn 11 with an as yet undisclosed problem.

Renault test and development driver Artem Markelov, Red Bull’s Jake Dennis and Brendon Hartley, testing for Pirelli, completed the top ten.

Times

1. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1m16.171s 69 laps

2. Robert Kubica Williams 1m18.451s 38 laps

3. Lando Norris McLaren 1m18.768s 50 laps

4. Sean Gelael Toro Rosso Honda 1m19.046s 61 laps

5. George Russell Mercedes 1m19.156s 56 laps

6. Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber 1m19.413s 64 laps

7. Nikita Mazepin Force India 1m20.016s 27 laps

8. Artem Markelov Renault 1m20.054s 49 laps

9. Jake Dennis Red Bull Racing 1m20.177s 56 laps

10. Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1m20.221s 67 laps

