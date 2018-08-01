Raikkonen joins Wednesday’s Hungarian line up

Kimi Raikkonen will join the Toro Rosso team-mates along with a bunch of test drivers for Wednesday’s running at the Hungaroring.
The Finn will be in action for Ferrari on Day Two of the post-Hungarian GP test.
Raikkonen is replacing Antonio Giovinazzi in the SF71H following the Italian’s pace-setting run on Tuesday.
Giovinazzi, who set a new lap record with a 1:15.648, will instead drive for Sauber on Day Two.
Wednesday’s action begins at 9 am local time with the chequered flag falling at 6 pm.
Day Two line up
Mercedes: George Russell
Ferrari: Kimi Raikkonen
Red Bull: Jake Dennis
Force India: Nikita Mazepin
Williams: Robert Kubica
Renault: Artem Markelov
Toro Rosso: Sean Gelael
McLaren: Lando Norris
Sauber: Antonio Giovinazzi
Toro Rosso/ Pirelli: Brendon Hartley (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)
