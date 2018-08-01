Vandoorne felt ‘back to normal’ in Hungary

Although Stoffel Vandoorne was left to rue his DNF in Hungary, he says it was at least a good sign that “everything is back to normal” for the Belgian racer.

CLICK HERE for the F1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

After a few weeks of disappointment, Vandoorne was given a different chassis ahead of the Hungaroring race.

While McLaren could not find an issue with the previous one, Vandoorne was adamant that something was wrong from the very moment he raced it at Silverstone.

Super disappointed today, did everything right and got ourself in for a point finish… Want to thank my boys @McLarenF1 for the work they have put in to change my chassis this weekend and get our pace back! Summer break calling now ☀️✌️👊 pic.twitter.com/QYJQ5HMDRD — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) July 29, 2018

The change paid dividends in Hungary as the McLaren was running inside the points before a gearbox problem put him out of the race.

“This weekend was a good sign that everything is back to normal,” Vandoorne said.

“From a personal side, it felt good. We showed the pace was back to where it’s been [in the past].

“It’s very disappointing to finish the race like that. We had a superb start. We were a bit further down the grid than we wanted, but we had a good opening lap, got ourselves into the points.

“We had really good tyre management, very good pace when it counted. We managed to go long and do the overcut. We managed to jump a lot of cars during the pit window. A great strategy from the team.

“On a personal note, I can be happy. It’s just a shame we couldn’t finish it off with double points scoring. It definitely hurts not to finish with points.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories