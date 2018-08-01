Giovinazzi breaks track record; Galael crashes out

Antonio Giovinazzi remained at the top of the testing timesheet on Day One in Hungary, while Sean Galael crashed out on Pirelli tyre duty.

Giovinazzi, testing in Ferrari’s SF71-H, was quickest in the morning session, but he upped the pace significantly in the afternoon and broke the unofficial track record with a 1:15.648 set on hypersoft tyres.

The official track record at the Hungaroring belongs to Sebastian Vettel, a 1:16.170 set on ultrasofts during FP3 on Friday.

Rain showers in the second part of the afternoon session ensured that none of the other drivers could perhaps mount a challenge of knocking the Italian off top spot, with Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson his nearest rival 2.5 seconds adrift.

Ericsson’s time of 1:18.155 was a personal best; Brendon Hartley, P3, and Lando Norris, P4, also improving on their morning best times.

George Russell, testing in the Mercedes car, occupied P5, while Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo climbed up the leaderboard slightly to a P6 finish.

Nicholas Latifi, who trialled the new front wing to be introduced across all teams in 2019, did not improve on his morning best of 1:19.994 and fell down to P7 as a result.

With Nico Hulkenberg, P8, and Oliver Rowland, P9, racking up the laps in a low-key fashion, it was left to Galael to provide the day’s most dramatic moment as he crashed into the barrier at Turn 11.

Toro Rosso reported that he was fine after the incident, but it did cut short his Pirelli tyre test by 90 minutes.

Day One timesheet:

1) Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari – 1:15.648, 96 laps

2) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber – 1:18.155, 95 laps

3) Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso – 1:19.251, 126 laps

4) Lando Norris, McLaren – 1:19.294, 107 laps

5) George Russell, Mercedes – 1:19.781, 49 laps

6) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull – 1:19.854, 125 laps

7) Nicholas Latifi, Force India – 1:19.994, 103 laps

8) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault – 1:20.826, 63 laps

9) Oliver Rowland, Williams – 1:20.970, 65 laps

10) Sean Gelael, Pirelli tyre test (Toro Rosso) – 1:21.451, 109 laps.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories