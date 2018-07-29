Stroll to start from the Hungaroring pit lane

Lance Stroll will start the Hungarian GP from the pit lane after Williams changed his front wing and nose for a different spec following his qualifying crash.
Stroll made it into Q2 at the Hungaroring on Saturday only for his qualifying to be cut short when he went off in the rain.
The Williams driver hit the barrier nose first, damaging the front end of the car.
Stroll had been running Williams’ newest spec front wing but, as a result of the damage, has been forced to swap to an older spec.
As such he will start the race from the pit lane.
Lewis Hamilton starts from pole position with Valtteri Bottas alongside his team-mate.
The provisional grid
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.658
2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.26s
3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.528s
4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.552s
5 Carlos Sainz Renault 1.085s
6 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1.933s
7 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2.374s
8 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 2.47s
9 Kevin Magnussen Haas 4.2s
10 Romain Grosjean Haas 4.935s
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:35.214
12 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:36.442
13 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:36.506
14 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:37.075
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:18.782
16 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:18.817
17 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:19.142
18 Sergio Perez Force India 1:19.200
19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:19.301
20 Lance Stroll Williams No time *
* pit lane start
