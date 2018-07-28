Hulkenberg: Top-three teams don’t want me

Nico Hulkenberg admits his chances of joining a top-three team are over, saying they don’t have a “big appetite” for him.

Hulkenberg entered Formula 1 in 2010 with Williams, arriving in the sport on the back of his GP2 success.

Although at times billed as a potential World Champion and even linked with moves to Ferrari, it never happened for the German.

Now, looking ahead to his ninth season in F1, the 30-year-old admits that such a move to a top team is unlikely to ever happen.

He told Sky F1: “I’m sceptical that this is going to happen between me and one of the three big teams, just looking at it realistically.

“I think there’s so many chances you have in a career and I don’t get the sense that they have a big appetite for me too.

“These are the facts, I think.”

Back in, and out for Nico. Still on white medium boots. 10 laps so far this session for the Hulk. #RSspirit #HungarianGP #FP2 pic.twitter.com/QuOtopgo5M — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) July 27, 2018

The German, though, hasn’t given up on success, saying he hopes to achieve that with Renault.

“I’m very much interested to achieve it together with Renault and really work ourselves up there.”

And while the team is currently holding down the ‘best of the rest’ position in the championship, Hulkenberg says he does “not see that as a victory.”

He added: “We’re trying to work our way up there, it still takes some time.

“If we get the best out of ourselves and beat the midfield, that’s good for the moment but obviously with time we want to become more competitive and get closer to the big guys.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories