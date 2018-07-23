Hamilton retains German Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton has kept hold of his victory at the German Grand Prix with stewards enforcing a reprimand for his last-ditch swerve out of the pit lane.

Hamilton was locked in discussions with the stewards for at least an hour after he was summoned for over a breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 4(d) of the FIA International Sporting Code by “crossing the line separating the pit entry and the track.”

The Safety Car and the unpredictable weather caused a breakdown in communication between Mercedes pit wall and Hamilton, who opted out of the pits at the last second to keep track position.

After a nervy wait, Hamilton said when leaving the stewards’ room: “It’s not going to be taken away from me. It’ll come out soon, the decision. It’s been the most emotional day, up and down.”