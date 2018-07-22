Leclerc P9 despite brake problems in qualy

Booking his place in Q3 for the third time in four race weekend, Charles Leclerc had to overcome a brake issue to get there.

The Sauber rookie will start Sunday’s German Grand Prix from ninth on the grid having once again made it through Q2.

It, however, wasn’t all smooth driving for the Monaco racer.

“We had some big issues on the brakes,” he told reporters. “When I was braking, the car was going to the right.

“That was not easy to do a [fast] lap like this, but I did and I think we maxed out with P9 so very happy.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race at the Hockenheimring, Leclerc is hoping to challenge for a top-ten showing.

“Our qualy pace is good, but our race pace looked actually quite strong also,” he said. “Hopefully we can have a similar race in terms of pace as Silverstone.”

His team-mate Marcus Ericsson will line up P13 on the grid.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories