Ricciardo ready for some ‘fun’ from P20

Daniel Ricciardo is excited about weaving his way through the field as he is set to start last at the German Grand Prix.

The Aussie knew in advance of the weekend action at the Hockenheimring that he would be racking up the engine penalties to give a clean slate for the next race in Hungary.

As a result, Ricciardo only had a brief outing in Q1 before calling it a day and preparing the car for Sunday’s race.



Falling from at least the third row to the back of the grid would leave any driver down in the dumps, but not Ricciardo, who cannot wait to see what he can achieve.

“I’ve had time to digest the penalty,” Ricciardo said in the paddock.

“I was prepared for it. I’m now just thinking about the excitement I will have starting from the back. That will be fun.

“I would rather start from the front of course, but there is still some fun to be had for sure.”

Red Bull have been a little more competitive than expected in Germany, and Ricciardo is encouraged by the long-run data.

“The long runs look pretty good so we will see,” Ricciardo added.

“It looks like Lewis [Hamilton] and myself will be starting from the back so it’ll be fun, see who gets to the front quickest.”

Ricciardo’s team-mate Max Verstappen, meanwhile, will line up from P4.

