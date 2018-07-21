Verstappen: Car ‘fine’ after small oil leak

Max Verstappen believes everything is “fine” at Red Bull after a small oil leak was discovered in FP2 ahead of the German Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was quickest of everyone in the second practice session, but it was far from plain-sailing as he was restricted to 18 laps on Friday afternoon.

FP2: Red Bull remain on top in Germany

Verstappen was forced back into the garage and missed the opportunity to run a race simulation after Red Bull spotted a small oil leak following a rather unhealthy noise coming from the RB14.

Many thought it was session over for Verstappen, but he was able to make a brief re-appearance with five minutes left on the FP2 clock.

“We found out we had a little oil leak,” Verstappen revealed back in the paddock. “So we had to repair it.

“That is why we went out at the end again to check everything was fine.”

Asked whether Ferrari and Mercedes will take a further step forward on Saturday, he replied: “Should be. That is the case normally.

“But we can still improve. My [qualy sim] lap was compromised because of traffic, so I hope on Saturday we can be close and who knows with the weather, let’s see what will happen.”

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished down in P13 during FP2 and is due to start from the back of Sunday’s grid after taking on fresh engine parts.

