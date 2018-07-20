Now Bottas re-signs with Mercedes

Hot on the tails of Lewis Hamilton’s new contract, Mercedes have announced that Valtteri Bottas has signed a “multi-year” deal to remain at Brackley.

Bottas joined Mercedes last season, signing a one-year deal that was extending by a further season.

Although he has yet to take to the top step of the podium this season, that has not always been the Finn’s fault as he has been robbed of wins by strategy errors as well as a blown tyre.

Confirming his new deal, Mercedes said in a statement that for ‘2018 he has made a significant step forward in performance and complements Lewis Hamilton as part of the strongest driver pairing in the sport today.’

I'm very proud to be part of this amazing team. I can't wait to see what the future holds. I will keep giving my 100% for our goals. Hard work always pays off!

Bottas added: “It is great news that I will be racing for Mercedes in 2019 and it is nice to announce it here in Hockenheim – not just the home race for Mercedes but also the circuit where I took my first ever single-seater wins back in 2007.

“This year, with a full winter of preparation, I have been able to make a good step forward – and I believe that there is still more to come. We have not been so lucky in the races this year but the team knows how I am performing, and this is a great sign of confidence in me and my driving.

“I enjoy working with the team, and also being team-mates with Lewis – we have a good relationship, honest and straightforward, and always aiming to get the right results for Mercedes.

“We have a big battle on our hands right now, so it’s good to have the future clear for everybody – it means we can have a full focus on the championship fight.

“Obviously, my goal is to keep performing at a high level – and to make it a no-brainer for the team when it comes to deciding their plans for 2020 as well.”

The 28-year-old Finn has signed a one-year contract extension with the team, with an option for a further year in 2020.

