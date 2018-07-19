Giovinazzi gets another chance to impress

Sauber have given reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi a chance to impress with an FP1 outing lined up at the German Grand Prix.

Ferrari pushed to have both academy products – Charles Leclerc and Giovinazzi – in full-time driver roles with Sauber ahead of the 2018 season but the latter missed out with Marcus Ericsson keeping hold of his seat.

Giovinazzi had to settle for a reserve and development role for this season, but will finally get a chance to rack up some miles in the 2018 car.

The Italian deputised for two races at Sauber in 2017 whilst then driver Pascal Wehrlein recovered from an injury sustained at the Race of Champions.

However, calls for him to remain on the grid became quieter after a string of costly crashes.

Yet, there is still hope of Giovinazzi joining the 2019 grid should Leclerc move to Ferrari for next season.

Giovinazzi will be replacing Ericsson at Hockenheim, the Swede returning to the wheel on Friday afternoon for FP2.

