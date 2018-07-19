Lowe: Fixing Williams’ problems a challenge

Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe has spoken about the “challenge” he faces in getting the team to fight toward the front again.

The seven-time World Constructors’ Champions have suffered a big fall from grace and have hit rock-bottom in 2018 with an uncompetitive FW41 returning just one points finish so far this campaign.

Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin have suffered multiple Q1 knock-outs and have been largely running at the very back of the field come race day.

It is not a situation that Lowe, having most recently worked for Mercedes, is used to, but it is one that he hopes he can learn from.

“There have been some other challenges I faced on different occasions, but this is a new challenge for me anyway,” Lowe told Autosport.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career not to work in a team that wasn’t within reach of the front, performance-wise.

“That is where we were always playing, in the top 10 and towards the front of the top 10 or at the very front end.

“It is a new experience for me to work in a team which has a lot of work to do to get back to where we want to be.

“So that creates some new challenges for me personally, and I am learning all the time.

“Some things you get right, some things, if I had my last year again, I would do differently. But that is the nature of life.

“You face challenges and you learn from them and hope that builds your experience to do a better job next time.”

Whilst it would be easy to be disheartened by Williams’ results in 2018, Lowe is encouraged by the expertise he has at his disposal from within the team.

“The more we get into understanding where we are, and why, and what is not working, the more positive that makes me feel about the progress we can make,” he added.

“We’ve got a great team, you know. There are some great creative people back at Grove.

“And I think if we can work in the right direction, which we are now turning round to do, we can make some really good progress.”

