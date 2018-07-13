Alonso not in favour of revising points system

Fernando Alonso does not support a proposal to award points to every car that finishes a grand prix, saying it would detract from the miracles such as Jules Bianchi’s P9 in Monaco.

According to Force India owner Vijay Mallya, Formula 1 is considering a new points-scoring system.

Instead of only the top ten scoring, every car that crosses the line would be awarded points all the way down to 20th place.

Alonso doesn’t believe this is a good idea.

The Spaniard cited Jules Bianchi’s incredible ninth placed finish with Marussia at the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix as his reason why.

“The leading drivers always get points and so it can be a great moment if you get 2 points,” he told Germany’s sport.de.

“I remember when Jules was ninth in Monaco and scored points, which was a miracle and a great moment for the sport.”

