Haas defend ‘fair’ Ferrari partnership

Fernando Alonso may feel he’s racing against “three Ferrari teams” but Guenther Steiner insists there is nothing wrong with Haas’ close ties to Ferrari.

Haas may be fifth, currently second in the midfield battle, but it could have been a different story were it not for wasted opportunities through crashes and bungled pit stops.

The team is fifth, 21 points behind Renault and three ahead of seventh-placed McLaren.

Haas’ form had Alonso stating that his McLaren team are having to take on “three” Ferrari teams with Sauber also coming good this season.

This has led to Steiner once again defending Haas’ close ties with engine supplier Ferrari.

“I think it’s fair – it’s in the regulations to do it like this and the regulations were made by the people that are complaining,” Steiner told Sky F1.

“I think it’s fair in the sense that we do our own development of aero, we just take the parts which in the rules are clearly defined that we can use. I feel very good about it.”

Haas not only uses Ferrari engines but also all the allotted parts that are permissable for teams to share.

