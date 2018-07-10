After a first lap incident with Kimi Räikkönen took him out of contention for the win at the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton vented his frustrations during his post-race interview.

“Interesting tactics I would say from them [Ferrari] but we’ll do what we can to fight them,” the four-time world champion said.

The Briton hinted at the possibility of foul play given that it was the second time in three races that a Mercedes driver has been taken out by a Ferrari driver at the race start.

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton’s comments received mixed responses.

However, it seems like the man himself wants have the last say.

The Mercedes driver has taken to Instagram to address both fans and critics in a string of messages.

Will this storm blow over before the Formula 1 paddock arrives in Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix?