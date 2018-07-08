British GP: Only 17 on grid

Only 17 of the 20 drivers will line up on the British GP grid with Brendon Hartley, Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin starting from the pit lane.

With Hartley not taking part in qualifying, Toro Rosso and Honda opted to change a few engine parts ahead of Sunday’s grand prix.

As such the New Zealander is now onto his fifth ICE and fourth MGU-K for this season.

Meanwhile Williams, set to start last bar Hartley, decided to make changes to both drivers’ car after aerodynamic issues on Saturday.

Breaking parc ferme rules means they too will start from the pit lane.

Provisional grid

1 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

4 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

5 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

7 Kevin Magnussen, Haas

8 Romain Grosjean. Haas

9 Charles Leclerc, Sauber

10 Esteban Ocon, Force India

11 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

12 Sergio Perez, Force India

13 Fernando Alonso, McLaren

14 Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

15 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

16 Carlos Sainz, Renault

17 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

18 Sergey Sirotkin, Williams *

19 Lance Stroll, Williams *

20 Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso *

* pit lane start

