Leclerc: Qualifying P9 ‘feels amazing’

Charles Leclerc is overjoyed with qualifying inside the top ten for the second time in 2018, posting the ninth quickest time at Silverstone on Saturday afternoon.

The Sauber man was close to knocking the two Haas drivers off their ‘best of the rest’ perch as well, after a solid Saturday performance.

“FP3 went extremely well this morning, we thought we could beat Haas but they brought something more here in qualifying and we couldn’t get them,” Leclerc said.

Yepaaa. 2nd Q3 of the season, P9 !!!

Yepaaa. 2nd Q3 of the season, P9 !!!

Let's see what we can achieve tomorrow 🇬🇧 #Pushhh

“But at the end, P9 and another Q3, so it feels amazing. This is great for the entire team, and it was a strong team effort.”

The Monegasque man is now in a great position to score points for a fourth consecutive race, but he knows it will not come easy.

“Now, we must focus on the race, and continue working the same way to have a good finish tomorrow,” he added.

“It’s going to be difficult, the track is very aggressive on tyres so I guess there will be quite a lot of management, but we’ll try to make the best out of it and hopefully gain some points.”

