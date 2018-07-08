Raikkonen rues pole-costing mistake

Kimi Raikkonen admits that a mistake at Club corner cost him pole position ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The Finn played his part in a thrilling qualifying at Silverstone, finishing just 0.098 seconds off pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel a mere 0.044 seconds away.

“I think I had all the tools today to be faster but I locked the front wheel going into Turn 16 on the last lap,” said Raikkonen.

That’s qualifying done. Mercedes have bounced back from last weekend’s disaster. Can they take the victory tomorrow or will Ferrari and Red Bull rain on their parade. Tune into tmr at 8pm HKT to find out who will reign supreme in Silverstone.#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/k9zEZRfEc9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 7, 2018

“For sure I gave away enough time there to be on the front.

“I’m sure there were places to gain time and be up there but it obviously didn’t happen today.

“This is what we’ve got, it was close but third is not too bad.”

Although Raikkonen had to settle for P3 on Sunday’s grid, he is happy with the car he has at his disposal as Ferrari look to take the fight to Mercedes.

“I think my car should be good for tomorrow,” he added.

“It will not be easy. You might see a few different things tomorrow. We will aim for the top for sure.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories