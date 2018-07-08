Vettel: Injury put qualification in doubt

Sebastian Vettel “wasn’t sure” he would be able to compete in qualifying for the British Grand Prix after he injured his neck.

Vettel was only able to complete eight laps in FP3 on Saturday morning after sustaining the puzzling injury.

But despite his concerns, he was fit enough to take part in qualifying after some medical treatment.

Vettel was involved in an epic battle with Lewis Hamilton for pole position as the Brit pipped his title rival by 0.44 seconds. But he was reasonably happy with his performance considering his less than ideal preparation.

“To be honest this morning no, I wasn’t sure if I could do qualifying,” Vettel admitted.

“It was not the most enjoyable session, but it’s fine.

“I don’t know what happened, but it was a bit stiff. We loosened it up. I’m not worried [for the race] because the speed will be less than qualy.

“I was pretty happy with the first run in Q3, I knew I had to give a bit more in sector three, which I think I got right on the second attempt, but I seemed to lose a little bit down the straights.

So here is how the grid will line up for tomorrow's race 👇#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HzJvdk3zdG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 7, 2018

“I’m not sure why. I set two laps that were identical, half a tenth you can always argue you can find time somewhere, I think he was just a little better on the final runs.

“I’m confident we can be faster tomorrow, you’ve seen today were able to pick up pace and the race is usually a bit better for us.”

