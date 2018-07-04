Everything you need to know about the British Grand Prix

The F1 roadshow heads to Silverstone this week for the tenth round of this year’s championship – the 2018 British Grand Prix.
Venue: Northamptonshire, England
Weather forecast: The weather for race weekend will be hot with daytime highs hovering between 27 and 28 degrees, while dropping as low as 14 degrees at night. No rain is forecast, but it will be cloudy on all three days.
Track: Silverstone
CIRCUIT GUIDE: @SilverstoneUK >> https://t.co/dQgjVpKOL2 #BritishGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/WlHmxkIriP
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2016
Laps: 52
Track length: 5.891km
Race Distance: 306.198km
Lap record: 1:30.621 (Lewis Hamilton, 2017)
Tyre allocation: Hard, medium, soft
There’s no place quite like Silverstone. Ready to visit one of the most historical #Fit4F1 venues on the #F1 calendar?#BritishGP https://t.co/2QHvzLSMv4 pic.twitter.com/Jq8oiPm8d9
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 2, 2018
DRS Zones:
Last five winners in Great Britain:
2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
Broadcast schedule (All times are HKT)
Friday, July 6
Practice Session 1: 4.55pm – 6.35pm
Practice Session 2: 8.55pm – 10.35pm
Saturday, July 7
Practice Session 3: 5.55pm – 7.05pm
Qualifying – 8.30pm – 10.30pm
Sunday, July 8
Main Race – 8pm – 11.30pm
