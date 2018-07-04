Everything you need to know about the British Grand Prix

The F1 roadshow heads to Silverstone this week for the tenth round of this year’s championship – the 2018 British Grand Prix.

Venue: Northamptonshire, England

Weather forecast: The weather for race weekend will be hot with daytime highs hovering between 27 and 28 degrees, while dropping as low as 14 degrees at night. No rain is forecast, but it will be cloudy on all three days.

Track: Silverstone

Laps: 52

Track length: 5.891km

Race Distance: 306.198km

Lap record: 1:30.621 (Lewis Hamilton, 2017)

Tyre allocation: Hard, medium, soft

There’s no place quite like Silverstone. Ready to visit one of the most historical #Fit4F1 venues on the #F1 calendar?#BritishGP https://t.co/2QHvzLSMv4 pic.twitter.com/Jq8oiPm8d9 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 2, 2018

DRS Zones:

Last five winners in Great Britain:

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Broadcast schedule (All times are HKT)

Friday, July 6

Practice Session 1: 4.55pm – 6.35pm

Practice Session 2: 8.55pm – 10.35pm

Saturday, July 7

Practice Session 3: 5.55pm – 7.05pm

Qualifying – 8.30pm – 10.30pm

Sunday, July 8

Main Race – 8pm – 11.30pm

