Arrivabene expects ‘difficult’ British GP weekend

Ferrari may have grabbed the lead in both championships in Austria, but team boss Maurizio Arrivabene fears they could be on the back foot at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Ferrari last won the British Grand Prix back in 2011 with Fernando Alonso.

Since then the Silverstone race has been dominated by Mercedes drivers with the Brackley squad chasing their sixth successive win at the circuit.

And although Ferrari was on the podium as recently as last year’s race with Kimi Raikkonen P3, Arrivabene admits it is going be a “difficult” weekend for the Scuderia.

“On paper, Silverstone looks quite difficult for us,” he told Sky Italia.

“Aerodynamics are very important and it will be a difficult race for us, so we have to stay focused.”

But while Mercedes may have been the team to beat at Silverstone, they also were last weekend in Austria.

A double DNF in their upgraded package put paid to that, paving the way for a double Ferrari podium.

Arrivabene added: “Sometimes you speak too loudly. In F1 you can bring an interesting upgrade package but maybe it gets too warm and you stop.”

