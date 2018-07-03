‘Could have been a different story in Max v Kimi’

While Max Verstappen’s lap 1 battle with Kimi Raikkonen set him up for victory in Austria, Christian Horner says a few races ago that could have been a puncture.

Verstappen and Raikkonen fought hard on the opening lap of Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The duo made contact at Turn 7 with Raikkonen reporting that Verstappen hit the back of his Ferrari.

hh, though, escaped without any serious damage and the Red Bull driver got ahead, setting himself up for the victory.

However, his team-mate boss Horner acknowledges that a few races ago that could have played out differently given Verstappen’s run of incidents at the start of this season.

“The margins in Formula 1 are so fine,” said Horner. “You saw there was a touch at Turn 2 with Kimi and a touch at Turn 7.

“A few races ago that could’ve been a puncture, and there’s a very different story.

“Max obviously has had a tough first third of the year and all credit to him, he’s kept his head, the last three races he’s been third, second and first with three very impressive drivers.”

